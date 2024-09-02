Former Liverpool star Joel Matip linked with return to Premier League with surprise club: Reports

Ex-Liverpool defender Joel Matip has reportedly attracted attention from Premier League side West Ham United in the recent past.

Matip, who turned 33 last month, ended his eight-year-long stay at the Merseyside outfit at the end of his Reds contract earlier this June. The Schalke 04 academy graduate is currently available as a free agent.

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are aiming to add Matip to their ranks this week. They have opened negotiations with the centre-back's entourage ahead of a Bosman move.

Matip, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2016, featured in 201 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He netted 11 goals and provided six assists for the Anfield outfit.

Should Matip join Julen Lopetegui's side in the near future, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. He would introduce experience to the Hammers' backline and fill the void left by Kurt Zouma's loan exit.

Liverpool star opens up on contract situation

After Liverpool's 3-0 league win at Manchester United this Sunday (September 1), Mohamed Salah revealed that he is yet to be offered a new contract by the Reds. He told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'Look, it could be the last time'. Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'Okay, I play my last season and see at the end of the season'. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year."

The 32-year-old Egyptian, who is reportedly on a £350,000-per-week deal, is set to become a free agent next June. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final year of their respective deals.

Salah, who contributed a goal and two assists this Sunday, continued:

"A great result. Everyone knows the [Northwest] derby is important for the fans and the city. We need to carry on and if you want to fight for the league, you have to win each game. I managed to be involved in three [of the team's goals], so I am happy about that."

Salah, who arrived from AS Roma for around £37 million in 2017, has opened the ongoing 2024-25 season on an excellent note. He has scored three goals and laid out as many assists in three league games so far.

