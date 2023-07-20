Former Liverpool star in talks over a potential move to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr – Reports

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane is reportedly in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over a potential move.

Mane, 31, has emerged as a potential summer outgoing after his below-par debut campaign for the Bavarians in 2022. Since arriving from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £35 million, he has registered just 12 goals and six assists in 38 games for Bayern.

According to The Athletic, a representative of Sadio Mane's entourage have met with Al-Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic in Portugal recently to discuss a potential summer move for the forward.

Earlier last week, Bavarians manager Thomas Tuchel warned Mane that he is not a starter in his team. He told club media:

"He had an unsatisfactory season and fell short of expectations. The competition is high in the position where I see him at his strongest, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. We are open and honest with each other. He is our player... he has a contract. The starting position is not easy for him as of now. Time will soon tell us more."

Sadio Mane, whose current deal is set to expire on June 2025, could opt to move to Al-Nassr this summer to secure a big final payday. He would displace Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left flank of Ronaldo's side.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are thought to have slapped a price tag of £28 million on the former Liverpool attacker. They have already told the Senegalese that he is free to depart the club in the ongoing summer transfer window, as per Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, have roped in two first-team stars so far this summer. They have signed Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana from Inter Milan and Lens, respectively, for a combined sum of £37 million. The Saudi outfit are also pushing to snap up Alex Telles this summer.

Two Liverpool midfielders could play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next season

With Roberto Firmino has moved to Al-Ahli and Sadio Mane is close to joining Al-Nassr soon, two current Liverpool stars are also reportedly set to move to Cristiano Ronaldo's league. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have emerged as a couple of sales for the Reds of late.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool have agreed to sell Henderson to Al-Ettifaq for an initial £12 million. Jurgen Klopp's side are also inching closer to offloading Fabinho to Al-Ittihad in a £40 million switch.

Apart from the aforementioned players, a number of other renowned faces are set to play alongside Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League next season. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Sergio Milinkovic-Savic, and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the few summer signings.