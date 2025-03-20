Former Manchester United chief Dan Ashworth in talks with Al-Nassr over new role to work with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is believed to be in talks to take up a new position at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr (via Manchester Evening News). If confirmed, he will be in charge of the club’s transfer policy and collaborate with star names including Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

He departed Manchester United in December 2024 after a brief and disappointing reign. His exit came after the club sacked manager Erik ten Hag only months after handing the Dutch tactician a new contract. Ashworth left by mutual consent, according to the statement put out by United.

Ashworth previously held a strong reputation, having worked at Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, where he had been instrumental in forging longer-term footballing plans. The Red Devils pushed hard to get him, but he ended up enduring a short spell at Old Trafford.

Al-Nassr, supported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, has been active in the transfer market, signing big names in the last few seasons. Now, the club is focused looking at strengthening its football operations off the pitch with an experienced sporting director appointment.

Ashworth’s experience in talent recruitment and his handling of football-related matters may benefit Al-Nassr, who are looking to establish themselves in world football. If a deal is completed, it would bring him back to the sport after nearly four months away.

When Cristiano Ronaldo backed Ruben Amorim to turn things around at Manchester United

In December 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo backed Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, insisting the Portuguese coach would help resolve the crisis engulfing the club. At the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where Ronaldo was voted Best Middle East Player of 2024, he acknowledged that Amorim had a shaky start but claimed brighter days were in store.

Cristiano Ronaldo said (via Sky Sports):

"He (Amorim) did a fantastic job in Portugal with my (club) Sporting. But the Premier League is a different beast, the most competitive league in the world.

"I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed, it will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because it is a club I still love."

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November 2024. The club have not found consistency, though, and currently remains in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United in 2021 but only stayed until November 2022, when he had a well-documented public spat with the club. The Portuguese legend ended up leaving by mutual consent, joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

