Former PSG boss monitoring Carlo Ancelotti's situation at Real Madrid - Reports

According to Central Defense, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting for a call from Real Madrid and is keeping a close eye on Carlo Ancelotti's situation.

Ancelotti's position at the helm of the Spanish club has come under scrutiny for Los Blancos' lack of form since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

They currently trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points and could find themselves trailing by 10 points as Barca have played one game less.

They have also failed to show consistency in domestic competitions this season. While the team's form has been superb in Europe, they aren't as dominant in the league.

RMadrid actu 🇫🇷 @RMadrid_actu | Les 3 candidats principaux pour entraîner le Real Madrid si Ancelotti quitte son poste :



• Thomas Tuchel

• Mauricio Pochettino

• Raúl



This has brought questions about Carlo Ancelotti's second stint in charge of Real Madrid. The Italian is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season. Ancelotti has also been linked with the vacant Brazil managerial job position.

Hence. Pochettino is keeping a close eye on the situation and is waiting for a call from Los Blancos.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was in charge of PSG for 84 matches between 2021 and 2022. He won 56 of those games, drew 13, and lost 15.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team's midfield

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. Jose Maria Gimenez scored for Los Rojiblancos, while Alvaro Rodriguez equalized for Los Blancos during the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking about the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team's midfield. Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, and Dani Ceballos started in the middle of the park for Ancelotti's team.

The Italian said after the match (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We wanted to control possession. Kroos played really well and the three inside players were in good shape. Ceballos was rested and I tried to introduce some freshness on the pitch. We thought Atlético didn't press much up top and we were going to be in control. In the first half we were in control, but we didn't create enough chances. In the second half, when I brought more energy onto the pitch, we conceded the goal. Then we got a bit disorganised. We had time to equalise, but not to win the game."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Carlo Ancelotti: "Alvaro Rodriguez will be a first team player next season. We don't have another player like him". "I will talk to Raul about Alvaro. He will play for us and for Castilla this season".

Real Madrid will return to action on March 2 as they take on Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

