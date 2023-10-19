Former Real Madrid manager linked with shock return to the club once Carlo Ancelotti leaves - Reports

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid weigh their options to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti is poised to leave the club at the end of the season to assume a new role as Brazil's head coach. A report from Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL) has claimed that Mourinho is on Real Madrid's radar as a leading candidate.

Jose Mourinho, who is currently managing Roma, is expected to exit the Italian club when his contract ends this summer.

According to the report, if Los Blancos were to offer an extension, Ancelotti might just be inclined to continue his saga in the Spanish capital. However, Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues.earlier confirmed that Ancelotti is geared up to transition to the Brazil national team.

Mourinho's previous tenure at Real Madrid was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Taking the reins after a triumphant stint at Inter Milan, his time in Madrid was peppered with controversy, fueled largely by an escalating rivalry with Barcelona and Pep Guardiola.

Nonetheless, Mourinho managed to secure a La Liga title in 2012 before bowing out a year later. He was notably succeeded by Ancelotti.

Ancelotti to lead Brazil: Real Madrid boss confirmed for South American job in 2024

Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti is bound for Brazil. The seasoned Italian will take over the reins of the Selecao once his contract with Real Madrid runs its course in the summer of 2024.

Following Tite’s exit after the 2022 World Cup, Fernando Diniz has been picked to serve as a transitional figure for the national team. The manager will juggle these responsibilities alongside his managerial duties at Fluminense. Rodrigues said (via GOAL):

"His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti. We don't call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti."

With Ancelotti's future looking sealed and signed for Brazil, Los Blancos find themselves back in the hunt for a manager capable of filling the Italian's boots.