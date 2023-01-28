Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in race to take over at European giants with current manager struggling - Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is being tipped to take over the hot seat at Bayern Munich this summer.

Following an uneven season at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich's current coach Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure at the club. As per RMC Sport, Zidane is one of the four candidates being lined up to replace the German boss come this summer. As per reports, Zidane admires the foundation of the club and the culture at Bayern and is happy with their financial prowess in the transfer market.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern is one of 4 credible options for Zinedine Zidane, who intends to take over a club this summer. Zidane has always had the utmost respect for the institution of Bayern, based on solid foundations & financial means that allow them to compete for the CL every year [ @RMCsport Bayern is one of 4 credible options for Zinedine Zidane, who intends to take over a club this summer. Zidane has always had the utmost respect for the institution of Bayern, based on solid foundations & financial means that allow them to compete for the CL every year [@RMCsport] https://t.co/8FRT4h4n6m

Nagelsmann took over at Bayern Munich in 2021 after a successful spell with RB Leipzig. Despite winning the Bundesliga last season, he is yet to prove his mettle at Bayern due to his failure in the Champions League. The 35-year-old is one of the youngest managers in top-flight European football.

Things have become more complicated this season as the Bavarian giants have won only 10 of their 17 games in the league. They have a slender one-point lead over RB Leipzig at the top of the table, albeit Bayern have played one game less.

Zidane resigned from his post as Real Madrid manager in 2021

Coming to Zidane, the France legend has been out of the profession since parting ways with Real Madrid in 2021. He had two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first spell saw him achieve the historic feat of winning three consecutive Champions League trophies from 2016 to 2018.

He won La Liga in both of his spells in charge of Los Blancos. Zidane parted ways with the club after feeling Real Madrid no longer had any faith in him.

Below are excerpts from his farewell note: (as seen on Managing Madrid)

"I'm going, but I'm not jumping overboard, nor am I tired of coaching. I'm leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term. I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don't win, you have to leave."

He continued:

"I'm a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account. There has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going. To some extent I have even been rebuked for it."

The former World Cup-winning midfielder is one of the highest-rated coaches in European football.

