Former Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos set for surprise move to Saudi outfit: Reports

According to a report by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al Orobah. The legendary Spanish defender will join other Los Blancos legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Nacho in the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old defender has had a memorable career, winning the World Cup, two European Championships, four Spanish Super cups, UEFA Champions Leagues, UEFA Super Cups and FIFA Club World Cups, five La Ligas and two Copa del Reys with the Madrid-based club.

Ramos joined Real Madrid for €27 million from boyhood club Sevilla in 2005 and spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 671 appearances, scoring 101 times and providing 40 assists. He also made 180 appearances for La Roja throughout his career, bagging 23 goals and providing eight assists.

Now 38 years old, Sergio Ramos looks set to see out the twilight of his career with Al-Orobah in the burgeoning Saudi Pro League.

When Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos opened up on facing Los Blancos as a Sevilla player

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos talked about how it would feel to face his former side earlier this year in February. The then-Sevilla player admitted that he wouldn't celebrate if he went on to score a goal in the game.

Speaking ahead of the clash with his former side, the defender told DAZN (via GOAL):

"I have a lot of respect for the fans and for Real Madrid. If I score, I won't celebrate, but if I'm lucky enough to score and that goal is enough to win, I'll be delighted because those three points will come in very handy.

"I'm going to feel at home because I've spent many years there, the most important moments of my career, I have wonderful memories of the fans and my teammates. It will be a unique and emotional moment."

Sergio Ramos could not find the back of the net or prevent Sevilla from falling to defeat against his former side. An 81st-minute strike from Luka Modric saw Real Madrid continue their fine run to the La Liga title.

