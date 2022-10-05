Four Manchester United players miss training ahead of Europa League clash with Omonia - Reports

As many as four Manchester United first-team players reportedly missed the club's training session on Wednesday (October 5).

As per a tweet from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were among the absentees. He added in a second tweet that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek were also absent from the Red Devils' training session at Carrington.

Whitwell's first tweet read:

"#MUFC open training at Carrington. No Varane or Maguire. [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford, Casemiro among those here. Flight to Cyprus this afternoon."

He wrote in another Twitter post:

"No Wan-Bissaka or Van de Beek at #MUFC training today."

Whitwell's update puts the four players' participation in the club's UEFA Europa League encounter against Omonia on Thursday (October 6) in serious doubt.

Varane is the most notable absentee for Manchester United, having become a fixture in Erik ten Hag's starting XI after the first few matches. The Frenchman has started each of the Red Devils' last five Premier League matches.

However, he had to be substituted 40 minutes into their 6-3 derby defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad over the weekend due to an injury.

Maguire, meanwhile, picked up a knock while playing for England in last month's international break. The centre-back was revealed to have played the final minutes of the Three Lions' 3-3 draw against Germany on September 26 while nursing an injury.

Wan-Bissaka and Van de Beek have been on the peripheries of Manchester United's squad since Ten Hag's arrival. The duo have made only four combined appearances this term, racking up a total of just 23 minutes.

Both players weren't in the squad for the Red Devils' defeat at City and haven't featured for the club since their 2-1 win against Liverpool in August.

Manchester United look to return to winning ways against Omonia

Manchester United seemed to be soaring after picking up four consecutive wins in the Premier League and five victories in six matches across competitions.

However, Manchester City brought them back to reality by inflicting a humbling defeat. Ten Hag's men now need to regroup and get a win under their belt against Cypriot side Omonia on Thursday to regain some of their lost confidence.

The Red Devils are currently second in their Europa League group with three points from two matches. They lost 1-0 to leaders Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Matchday 1 before winning 2-0 away to Sheriff Tiraspol in their second game.

Omonia, meanwhile, are last after suffering defeats against Sociedad and Sheriff.

