France identify 4 players who could replace Raphael Varane at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

France have drawn up a four-man contingency list if Manchester United's Raphael Varane is ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as per L'Equipe (h/t GFFN).

Varane came off injured in the 60th minute of United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22. The Frenchman did serious damage to his right thigh while attempting a tackle, but was left in the dust by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He did not carry on after the incident and was replaced by Victor Lindelof in defense. Now, it is reported that he could have done damage to his right hamstring, which could jeopardize his hopes of going to the World Cup.

France could consider Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Arsenal's William Saliba, and Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich in his place. Kounde is being labeled as the likeliest replacement for Varane, given his versatility in defense.

Manager Didier Deschamps seemingly trusts the defensive trio of Benoit Badiashile, Lucas Hernandez, and Presnel Kimpembe. It remains to be seen who will pick if the former Real Madrid defender indeed misses out on the trip to Qatar.

He was a crucial part of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in Russia four years ago, playing the full 90 minutes in all seven games. Replacing a player who has 87 caps for the senior team won't be an easy task.

Hence, Deschamps would be wise to pick someone who has an idea of what it is like to play for France on the biggest stage. Saliba has represented Les Bleus seven times - the same as Upamecano - at the senior level, while Konate has two senior caps.

Kounde has 12 caps for the national team and can also double up as a right-back, as he has for Barcelona earlier this season.

Erik ten Hag gives inconclusive injury verdict on France defender Raphael Varane

Speaking after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, manager Erik ten Hag sounded unsure of the extent of Varane's injury.

He said (h/t ManUtd.com):

“I can understand, we can all probably understand he would be emotional [if he is out of the World Cup], but I think he also has to wait.

"You don’t know [how bad it is]. Of course he is experienced, but [the] medical [staff] have to do their job, have to make the assessment and set the right diagnosis, and then from there on can come a conclusion.”

Apart from France, Manchester United will also feel his absence. He has played in 11 games across competitions this campaign and is Ten Hag's preferred partner to Lisandro Martinez.

