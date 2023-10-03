Frank Lampard holds positive talks with new club after second stint as Chelsea boss: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly held talks with Scottish Premier League giants Rangers over replacing Michael Beale at Ibrox.

According to TEAMTalk, Lampard is extremely interested in the Gers' managerial role following his caretaker stint at Stamford Bridge during the second half of last season. He has since been out of management after a torrid temporary spell in charge of the west Londoners.

Lampard oversaw just one win in 11 games during his second spell with Chelsea who finished the season 12th in the league. It was a stint that many feel may have tarnished the English coach's reputation.

However, it appears he has a chance of succeeding Beale at Rangers following the latter's dismissal on October 1. The Gers are prepared to wait and find the right manager and Lampard isn't the only candidate for the role.

The 55-time SPL champions are also studying former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and their former midfielder Kevin Muscat.

Lampard does have plenty of experience having coached Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County during his managerial career. He helped Everton avoid relegation during the 2021-22 campaign but was sacked the following season after poor results.

Lampard gives his take on Mauricio Pochettino's situation at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino replaced Frank Lampard in the summer.

Lampard was succeeded in the Stamford Bridge by Mauricio Pochettino who is tasked with dragging the west Londoners out of their dismal situation. However, the Argentine coach has not made a good start to his reign with just two wins and three defeats in seven league games.

Chelsea bounced back from going three league games without a win or a goal in a 2-0 win against Fulham on Monday (October 2). Lampard spoke to Sky Sports before the game and urged his former employers to give Pochettino time:

"I think he will get it [time], and he deserves it. He’s a man that comes with a big pedigree as a coach, and when I saw the issues that I referenced and he will have his own version of that, we all want to perform the best that we can. The hard bit is now he would have wanted points on the board in this period of games to give that feel in what will be a tougher period of games."

Pochettino's men do have a daunting number of games on the horizon. They clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21, head to Tottenham Hotspur on November 6, and host Manchester City on November 12.