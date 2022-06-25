Frank Lampard interested in signing Chelsea duo at Everton: Reports

Frank Lampard is keen to reunite with Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour at Everton, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Lampard helped Everton survive relegation last term after taking charge of the club in January. He is now preparing for his first full season as the Toffees manager and is keen to bolster his ranks.

Fabian Delph has his contract with the Merseyside-based club expiring in a few days' time. Andre Gomes could also be on his way out of Goodison Park, making midfield a position that needs strengthening for Lampard.

Everton have thus identified Chelsea duo Gallagher and Gilmour as potential recruits this summer, according to the aforementioned source. The Englishman and the Scot spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and Norwich City, respectively.

Gallagher enjoyed a successful stint with the Eagles, scoring eight goals and providing five assists from 39 appearances across all competitions. Gilmour, on the other hand, could not prevent Norwich from suffering relegation.

The midfield duo are now expected to report back to Chelsea for pre-season. It remains to be seen what Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has in store for them ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, Lampard has set his eyes on raiding his former employers as he looks to strengthen his Everton squad. The Englishman plied his trade for Chelsea for 13 years between 2001 and 2014 and also managed the club for a year-and-a-half.

The 44-year-old previously used his connections with the London giants to sign Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan at Derby County. It remains to be seen if he can repeat the trick this time around.

Gilmour played 17 matches under Lampard during the manager's time as Chelsea boss. While Gallagher did not feature for the Englishman, he was briefly at the club during that period.

Chelsea interested in Everton star Richarlison

While Everton are interested in Gallagher and Gilmour, Richarlison has emerged as a target for the Blues. The London giants have shown an interest in the Brazilian forward, according to the aforementioned source.

Tuchel's side have reached an agreement to send Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan. They are thus in the market for a new forward and have been credited with an interest in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is another player who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

