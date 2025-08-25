Frank Lampard pushing to sign 28-year-old Chelsea star for Coventry City: Reports

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is eager to sign Ben Chilwell from Chelsea this summer, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The English left-back is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are keen to move him on this summer.

Chilwell managed one goal from 12 appearances for the London giants last season, and is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans. Chelsea are now eager to remove his exorbitant salary from their wage bill, although offloading him is proving to be quite tough.

The London giants have invested heavily in the squad once again this summer and are now focusing on player sales. Christopher Nkunku remains linked with Galatasaray, while Raheem Sterling is apparently wanted at Fulham.

However, Chilwell may have to drop down to the Championship in search of regular football. The Blues are struggling to find buyers for the 28-year-old, and recent reports have suggested that they are even considering terminating his contract.

Lampard, though, is now offering Ben Chilwell a chance to get his career back on track. The English manager took charge of Coventry City in November last year and is now looking to take his former player to CBS Arena.

Interestingly, Lampard brought Chilwell to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2020, during his time in charge of the club. The English left-back would go on to flourish under Thomas Tuchel, but is now a forgotten man following Enzo Maresca's arrival.

Will Alejandro Garnacho join Chelsea this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea are confident of securing the signature of Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine forward is surplus to requirements at Manchester United and is expected to leave this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the deal could be completed this week.

“I can also tell you that Chelsea 100% expect the Alejandro Garnacho deal to happen. I fully think we will have a ‘here we go’ this week for Garnacho," said Romano.

He continued:

“There were some rumours on the possibility of including Tyrique George as part of the conversation between Man Utd and Chelsea. This is a behind-the-scenes story I can reveal to you on this negotiation. But, from what I'm told, this option was already stopped a few weeks ago. So, at the moment, George is not part of those conversations."

Garnacho registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games across competitions for Manchester United last season.

