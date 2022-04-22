French journalist claims Ligue 1 giants are planning a fresh bid to sign 28-year-old Manchester United defender

Marseille are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this summer. The Ivory Coast international has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford in recent years and could therefore seek a move away from the club.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the Ligue 1 club attempted to sign the 28-year-old on loan during the January transfer window but the deal failed to materialize. Jorge Sampaoli's side are reportedly set to resume their pursuit of Bailly this summer.

The centre-back left Villarreal to join Manchester United in a deal worth £30 million in the summer of 2016. He immediately became a regular starter for the club, making 38 appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford and helping the Red Devils win the Europa League and EFL Cup.

The Ivory Coast international has, however, been ravaged by injuries and has fallen down the pecking order at United. He has made just 45 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils in the last five seasons.

Despite being considered one of the most naturally gifted defenders in the squad thanks to his speed, physical stature, and tenacity, Bailly is currently the club’s fourth-choice centre-back.

His impressive performance for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations caught the attention of a number of clubs across Europe. Bailly's contract is set to run until 2024.

Manchester United could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for a bargain price next year. The defender could also fancy a move away from Old Trafford to resurrect his career.

Marseille have enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign under Jorge Sampaoli. The club are currently sitting in second place in the Ligue 1 table, fifteen points behind league leaders PSG.

Les Olympiens will be keen to continue their progress under the Argentine manager by bolstering their squad this summer. The Ligue 1 giants could face stiff competition for Bailly's signature. The centre-back is believed to have received offers from a number of Serie A clubs.

Manchester United are expected to revamp their defence this summer

Manchester United have conceded 48 goals in 33 Premier League games this season. The club's defensive displays have been a major course of concern for their fans and interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer in the hope that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would form a formidable partnership with Harry Maguire. The French defender has suffered from recurring injuries and a dip in form this season.

Maguire, on the other hand, has arguably endured one of the worst seasons of his career. The former Leicester City star's disappointing displays in recent weeks have resulted in him being booed by his home supporters.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Roy Keane SLAMS Harry Maguire for 'not playing well enough' for Manchester United this season trib.al/jxmf8yp Roy Keane SLAMS Harry Maguire for 'not playing well enough' for Manchester United this season trib.al/jxmf8yp

The Premier League giants have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The Dutch tactician is expected to dismantle and rebuild their squad this summer. Manchester United could therefore sell fringe players like Eric Bailly and Phil Jones to raise the funds they require to sign their top transfer targets.

