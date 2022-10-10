French media provide update about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's injury ahead of UCL clash against Benfica

Lionel Messi could reportedly be fit to play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their upcoming clash against SL Benfica.

The Parisians will take on the Portuguese outfit in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11) at the Parc des Princes. A major concern for the French outfit heading into the contest was Messi's fitness.

The Argentine superstar departed their match against Benfica last week in the 81st minute. Reports later confirmed that he had suffered a calf injury, which forced him to miss their Ligue 1 clash against Stade Reims on Saturday (October 8).

However, Le Parisien (via PSGTalk) has reported that Lionel Messi will be a part of his club's practice session on the day before the match against Benfica. The report added that the chances of the legendary forward participating in the game are "good," but it remains to be seen if he will start or come off the bench.

Messi has notably been in superb form for the Parisians this term after a difficult first season at the club in which he scored just 11 goals in 35 matches. In 13 matches across all competitions, he has already found the back of the net eight times and laid out eight assists.

His link-up play with Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe has drastically improved from his debut campaign. The trio have combined to score some beautiful goals in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

PSG struggled against Stade Reims in Lionel Messi's absence

While Lionel Messi missed PSG's Ligue 1 encounter away to Stade Reims over the weekend, Neymar Jr. only made the bench. The duo's absence had its effect as the Parisians struggled at times to create chances despite Mbappe starting the game.

Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler, who operated behind the Frenchman, struggled to have the same kind of creative influence on the match. Reims deployed a defensive 3-5-2 formation that stifled the visitors for much of the contest. The hosts were also offered a helping hand by Sergio Ramos' dismissal in the 41st minute.

Overall, PSG had 11 shots but just three of those were on target as they played out their second consecutive draw in all competitions.

Galtier's side will hope to get all three points when they host Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday. A win would put them in pole position to qualify out of Group H as winners.

