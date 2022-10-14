French press reveal latest fitness status of PSG superstar Lionel Messi ahead of crucial Ligue 1 encounter against Marseille - Reports 

French media outlet RMC Sport have revealed the fitness status of PSG star Lionel Messi ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Marseille.

The Parisians host their arch-rivals at the Parc des Princes in Le Classique on Sunday (16 October), with the teams separated by just three points in the standings.

PSG are sweating over Messi's fitness after the Argentine missed their past two games following an injury he picked up against Benfica on 5 October.

Although the former Barcelona forward hasn't recovered yet, RMC Sport (via PSG Talk) have revealed that his condition is getting better.

Sportsmedia ❁ @Sp0rtsmedia INJURY UPDATE



Leo Messi is improving and is in better condition, hoping to participate against Marseille, it will be determined whether he will participate next Saturday or not.



He has not trained with the team yet [RMC Sport] INJURY UPDATELeo Messi is improving and is in better condition, hoping to participate against Marseille, it will be determined whether he will participate next Saturday or not.He has not trained with the team yet [RMC Sport] 🏥 INJURY UPDATE 📍Leo Messi is improving and is in better condition, hoping to participate against Marseille, it will be determined whether he will participate next Saturday or not.📍He has not trained with the team yet [RMC Sport] https://t.co/WoexcQMQx7

The Parisian staff hope to play him this weekend, although a final decision will be made after their final training session on Saturday.

Messi's absence could mean that the team might have to look elsewhere for creativity. Messi has assisted seven goals from nine Ligue 1 games this season.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both available, and manager Christophe Galtier could start both alongside Pablo Sarabia.

Presnel Kimpembe is another injury casualty for the side, while Sergio Ramos is suspended for two games after getting sent off against Reims last weekend.

Renato Sanches is nursing a groin injury and could be unavailable too, while Nuno Mendes is also out with a muscle problem.

PSG boast a dominant record against Marseille but have struggled lately, drawing their past three games in all competitions and scoring just twice.

Les Olympiens, who're coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ajaccio in the league, will be aiming to pounce on PSG's vulnerability and cause an upset in Paris.

Messi shaping up well for the World Cup following a great run with PSG

Following a difficult first year in the French capital, Lionel Messi has appeared to have found his feet this season, scoring and assisting eight goals each from 13 games in all competitions.

His partnership with fellow attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe looked deadlier than ever before as the stellar attacking trio have blown everyone in their way.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi confirms Qatar will be his last World Cup:



"Surely, this will be my final World Cup." Lionel Messi confirms Qatar will be his last World Cup:"Surely, this will be my final World Cup." https://t.co/65bAX3Hz2u

This holds Messi in good stead ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which he revealed would be the last of his illustrious career.

After claiming the Copa America last year, the former Barcelona ace has his eyes on the ultimate prize. A title in Qatar would mark a perfect farewell from the competition for Messi.

