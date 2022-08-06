Frenkie de Jong ‘disagrees’ with agent over future amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and his agent are in disagreement amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, reports The Sun. The duo are on different ends of the spectrum over whether the Dutch international should leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old insists on staying in Catalonia because he believes in the club's sporting project, despite being on a reduced salary. However, his agent thinks that the Dutch midfielder should leave on account of his deferred wages.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that.Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. 🇳🇱 #FCBMan United are also informed - deal now stalling. https://t.co/aFpLTSXHfQ

According to ESPN, Chelsea have alloted £300 million to spend on transfers this summer. The Blues' new co-owner Todd Boehly will look to make a statement in his first season in charge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly keen to pursue the Netherlands international, complimenting the arrival of Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

De Jong has also been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer, with a chance to reunite with former manager Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax manager is in need of midfield reinforcements after losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic earlier this summer.

As per the aforementioned Sun report, Manchester United have reached an agreement with the Blaugrana for £72 million.

De Jong is currently on a reduced salary after accepting a wage cut due to the La Liga side's financial predicament during the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old is currently owed £17 million in deferred wages by the Blaugrana.

Manchester United interested in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech

Erik ten Hag seeks to reunite with former Ajax winger

Erik ten Hag is interested in reuniting with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, according to the Daily Mail. However, some of Manchester United's recruitment staff are uncertain over whether to sign the Moroccan international and have blocked any potential move.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, Ten Hag considers the 29-year-old as "one of his priorities."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Hakim Ziyech's Premier League stats | 2020/21:



Goals - 4

Assists - 3

🏹 Shots p/90 - 3.6

Key passes p/90 - 2.1

🤤 Dribbles p/90 - 1.9

🤕 Fouls won p/90 - 2

Tackles p/90 - 1.3



Only 14 Premier League starts and now free to leave Chelsea Hakim Ziyech's Premier League stats | 2020/21:Goals - 4Assists - 3🏹 Shots p/90 - 3.6Key passes p/90 - 2.1🤤 Dribbles p/90 - 1.9🤕 Fouls won p/90 - 2Tackles p/90 - 1.3Only 14 Premier League starts and now free to leave Chelsea 👤 Hakim Ziyech's Premier League stats | 2020/21: ⚽ Goals - 4🅰️ Assists - 3🏹 Shots p/90 - 3.6🔐 Key passes p/90 - 2.1🤤 Dribbles p/90 - 1.9🤕 Fouls won p/90 - 2💪 Tackles p/90 - 1.3😞 Only 14 Premier League starts and now free to leave Chelsea https://t.co/iw27iiNQUs

Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 from Ajax after being scouted by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. In 83 appearances across all competitions for the west London side, the Moroccan winger recorded 14 goals and ten assists.

The 29-year-old has also been a target for AC Milan this summer, with the move approved by both Tuchel and the Chelsea winger himself.

This presents a roadblock to Ten Hag's desire to reunite with the former Ajax forward.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far