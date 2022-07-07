Frenkie de Jong 'more attracted' by move to join Chelsea instead of Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United over the course of the summer, is reportedly keen on signing for Chelsea.

According to Relevo (via Reshad Rahman), De Jong is 'more attracted' to continuing his career at Chelsea than Manchester United. The report further stated that the 25-year-old's 'main will is to stay' at Camp Nou this summer.

The news outlet also claimed in a separate report that the Blues have placed two long-term Barcelona targets on the table to facilitate a deal for the playmaker. The players in question are defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Relevo @relevo El Chelsea irrumpe con fuerza para fichar a Frenkie De Jong.



Con dos objetivos del Barça sobre la mesa: Marcos Alonso y Azpilicueta.



Misma negociación, operaciones independientes. Los blues, muy interesados.



@Santos_Relevo ✍ @tjuanmarti El Chelsea irrumpe con fuerza para fichar a Frenkie De Jong.Con dos objetivos del Barça sobre la mesa: Marcos Alonso y Azpilicueta.Misma negociación, operaciones independientes. Los blues, muy interesados. 💥 El Chelsea irrumpe con fuerza para fichar a Frenkie De Jong.Con dos objetivos del Barça sobre la mesa: Marcos Alonso y Azpilicueta.Misma negociación, operaciones independientes. Los blues, muy interesados.@Santos_Relevo ✍ @tjuanmarti https://t.co/Rne1HcgUWx

Meanwhile, journalist Gerard Romero (via Daily Express) reported that the London outfit are 'doing everything' to reunite De Jong and former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier last week, the Red Devils were close to finalizing a deal for De Jong for £56 million plus add-ons, as per the Manchester Evening News. However, the deal has been stuck in limbo for a while due to differences over bonuses and personal terms.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. Barça president Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is Barcelona player - we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice”.“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. #MUFC Barça president Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong is Barcelona player - we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB“Ofc we know there are offers for de Jong - but we don’t want to sell him”. #MUFC https://t.co/FFfbK2KG8s

On the other hand, Barcelona reportedly owe De Jong over £17 million in deferred salary payments after he agreed to take a pay cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per The Telegraph. The midfielder is seemingly reluctant to depart the club until he receives the money from the La Liga club.

De Jong, who has a contract at the Camp Nou till 2026, featured in 47 games across competitions last season, registering four goals and five assists.

Chelsea and Manchester United in race to sign Jose Maria Gimenez

According to Tenfield, Chelsea and Manchester United are in pursuit of Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez.

The 27-year-old, who has three years left on his current deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, has been a vital member of Diego Simeone's team for nine seasons. He has made 247 appearances for the La Liga club, registering nine goals and nine assists in the process.

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla centre-back Kounde and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are also keen on signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports) and Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij (via The Sun).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far