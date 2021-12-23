From Messi and Neymar to Donnarumma, tensions rising in PSG dressing room - Reports

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly finding it difficult to handle the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar as tensions are reportedly rising in the French giants' dressing room.

L'Equipe have detailed the several issues coming out of the PSG dressing room, with multiple stars' egos reportedly causing problems for Pochettino.

According to the report, Pochettino has lost control of the dressing room and is unable to handle the plethora of stars at the club. The French outlet have claimed that the players do not understand Pochettino's decisions at the club.

The Argentine reportedly allowed Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes to skip training the day after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, while also not sanctioning Neymar for showing up late to a meeting with a sponsor.

Pochettino also gave Mauro Icardi three days off due to his personal problems with his wife. These decisions have reportedly left some of the players baffled as the Argentine coach is seemingly unable to handle the club's superstars.

Lionel Messi not the only player causing problems for Pochettino at PSG

Donnarumma was one of PSG's marquee signings along with Lionel Messi earlier this summer

Although Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the biggest star at PSG, the club is filled with other superstars as well. Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG's new summer signing, is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

However, the Italian has only managed 11 games across all competitions this season as he battles it out for the number 1 spot with Keylor Navas. This is reportedly not sitting well with the Italian, as he expects to be a regular starter at the club.

The report states that Donnarumma's relationship with Navas is quickly deteriorating due to this and it is not expected to get better as the season progresses.

When Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the goalkeeping situation at the club, he explained:

“I think that after five months of work, there is a good understanding of the situation. I believe that competition can be healthy. It’s a real competition and there is a good atmosphere in training. Everyone is benefitting from it and we must praise our goalkeepers because they have understood the situation and their level can only grow now.”

