  • Fulham approach Chelsea to sign 26-year-old star; deal expected to cost above £30 million: Reports

Fulham approach Chelsea to sign 26-year-old star; deal expected to cost above £30 million: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 26, 2025 12:01 GMT
Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Fulham have made a formal approach to Chelsea over a move for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, as per reports. The Cottagers are interested in the 26-year-old midfielder, who has spent just one year at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Fulham have joined West Ham United in registering their interest in the midfielder, who is a valued squad player for the Blues. Chelsea will demand for more than the £30 million they paid to prise the 26-year-old away from the grasp of Leicester City last summer to allow him to leave.

Dewsbury-Hall was the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era at Stamford Bridge, following the Italian tactician from Leicester City. An injury meant he failed to hit the ground running in pre-season, denying him the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting berth early.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played 36 times across all competitions in his debut season with the Blues, showcasing his versatility by filling in in a number of positions. The former Leicester City man scored five goals and provided three assists, earning a winner's medal in the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea are not actively looking to sell the 26-year-old after he proved his worth last season, but the addition of Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo to their squad complicates matters. Fulham appear intent on strengthening their squad this summer after finishing 11th in the 2024-25 season.

Fulham eyeing move for Chelsea outcast: Reports

Fulham are considering a move to sign experienced forward Raheem Sterling from Chelsea this summer, as per reports. The West London side are looking to sign the former Manchester City man, but will wait until later in the transfer window to move for him.

The Telegraph reports that Marco Silva's side are interested in taking Sterling out of Chelsea's hands as he has no future at Stamford Bridge. The 30-year-old is expected to cost around £20 million, but will need to receive considerably lower wages to move to Craven Cottage.

Raheem Sterling spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal, scoring once for the Gunners. The Englishman also has interest from abroad, with Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, and Juventus reportedly keeping tabs on his situation. The former Liverpool man was informed by Enzo Maresca that he has no future at Stamford Bridge on the eve of last season, and the club will look to sell him.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
