Fulham interested in 28-year-old Manchester United defender - Reports

Fulham have shown interest in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on loan, according to Sky Sports. Marco Silva's side are newly-promoted in the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season.

Eric Bailly has been out of favor at Old Trafford over the past few seasons. The Ivorian defender barely played for the Red Devils during the course of the 2021-22 season.

The 28-year-old centre-back made only seven first-team appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, with only four of them coming in the Premier League.

Eric Bailly has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane over the past few seasons. The former Villarreal centre-back is also behind Victor Lindelof in the order of preference.

Bailly could get a way out of Old Trafford this summer with Fulham wanting to sign him on loan. According to the aforementioned source, the Cottagers are looking to sign Bailly on a year-long loan deal with the option of making the move permanent.

It is worth mentioning that Bailly currently has a contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2024. According to Man Utd News, the Ivorian international is earning around £80,000 per week.

Fulham could do with Bailly as their new centre-back. The 28-year-old defender will be expected to be a regular starter for Marco Silva's side if he agrees to join the Cottagers.

It is worth mentioning that Eric Bailly is not the only United player linked with a move to Fulham this summer. According to 90min, the West London outfit are also interested in signing Andreas Pereira.

Manchester United are closing in on their first summer signing

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old left-back is expected to pen a four-year contract with the option of a one-year extension. Malacia was close to signing for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais before United hijacked the deal.

Tyrell Malacia will be United's first summer signing under the management of Erik ten Hag, if the deal goes through as reported.

