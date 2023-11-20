Fulham set to beat Manchester United in race to sign €30-million-rated midfielder: Reports

Fulham are reportedly on the brink of beating Manchester United to the signing of Fluminese midfielder Andre.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola (via mufcMPB), the Cottagers are expected to complete a €30 million deal for Andre in the coming days. The only possibility of a deal falling through is if another interested suitor makes a higher offer.

Manchester United have been linked with Andre as they look to deal with their midfield situation. It has been an area concern so far this season, with teams getting much joy against Erik ten Hag's side in the middle of the park.

It's noted that the Red Devils could come into the race with more money, but they may have to move quickly. The 22-year-old is viewed as one of Brazil's next superstars, catching the eye with excellent performances for Fluminese.

Andre has made 55 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal from a holding midfield role. Many view him as the long-term replacement for Casemiro, who has shown slight regression from last season.

The Old Trafford outfit dealt with Fulham previously in the summer when chasing Sofyan Amrabat. Marco Silva's side were prepared to hijack the Red Devils' move for the Moroccan, per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

However, Amrabat headed to United leaving the Cottagers still short of a midfield signing they desired. They appear to have turned to Andre which could have consequences for Ten Hag in his pursuit of the Brazilian youngster.

Andre commented on speculation regarding a move to Manchester United

The Brazil international touched on the Red Devils' interest.

Andre broke his silence on speculation that Manchester United were chasing his signature. He alluded to the time left of the Brazilian Championship:

"I didn't know about (the Manchester United interest). And I also don't think anything came of it. We're in November, there's the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, there's the World Cup, but I'm very happy."

The Fluminese youngster has earned comparisons to five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro. He admitted he tries to gain advice from the Real Madrid legend and was honored to receive such interest from the Red Devils:

"Casemiro is a guy who has a huge career, I try to talk to him a lot when I'm with the national team. He's a person who gives me a lot of advice, he's a great leader and all I can do is continue playing well and I'm happy with all these surveys and comments."

Casemiro's future at Manchester United is uncertain amid his club's interest in Andre. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old who arrived just last year.