Fulham set to move for Chelsea 24-year-old star without a single appearance this season: Reports

Fulham are reportedly weighing up an offer for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah who has been deemed to surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Cottagers have held talks about signing Chalobah on an initial six-month loan deal. Marco Silva's side would look to have a buy option included in the deal.

Chalobah, 24, has endured a frustrating past year at Chelsea, lacking game time. This season has been one of disappointment for the English defender as he's dealt with a long-term hamstring injury.

The former England U21 international hasn't made an appearance under Mauricio Pochettino. It's believed that the Argentine coach is willing to part ways with the versatile defender.

Chalobah's future was the subject of speculation this past summer as he received interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest. But, he remained at Stamford Bridge and the Bundesliga giants coached by former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel have reportedly cooled their interest.

The Englishman enjoyed a prominent run in Chelsea's first team under Tuchel, part of the squad. He also was a regular for the west Londoners last season, making 33 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

Chalobah is extremely versatile as he can play in central defense, at right-back, and in defensive midfield. Pochettino has plenty of options in those departments and thus could be willing to offload the Blues' academy graduate.

Trevoh Chalobah (above) earned praise from Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel appears to be an admirer of Chalobah and the German coach was at the helm when he made his senior debut in August 2021. The defender came on as a substitute in his side's UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal (a 6-5 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes).

Chalobah went on to make 31 appearances under Tuchel, scoring four goals and providing one assist. It appeared he had a bright future under the now Bayern Munich boss until the latter's sacking in September 2022.

Tuchel spoke highly about the qualities Chalobah possesses back in November 2021. He noted that the former FC Lorient loanee had parts of his game he could improve on (via Chelsea's official website):

"He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I'm super happy. He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants."

Chalobah's chances of breaking into Pochettino's side are slim amid a stacked pool of defenders. He's vying with the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill for a place in the west Londoners' side.