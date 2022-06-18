Gabriel Jesus ‘trying to get Manchester City and Guardiola to agree’ Arsenal transfer after giving positive signal to Emirates switch: Reports

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is sold on the idea of joining Arsenal despite UEFA Champions League football not being on offer, according to GOAL Brazil.

The 25-year-old has his contract with the Cityzens expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season. His contract situation at the Etihad Stadium has thus led to speculation over his future this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly identified Jesus as their top target to strengthen their frontline ahead of the new season. It emerged in April that the Gunners are in talks with the Brazil international's representatives over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The north London giants have stepped up their interest in the forward by tabling a €50 million offer, according to the aforementioned source. It is said that there the player's entourage is pushing for the deal to go through.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Gabriel Jesus is pushing Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to accept Arsenal’s £42.5m offer. The player wants to join Arsenal. Reports, @Simpraisa and @ThirFernandes. Gabriel Jesus is pushing Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to accept Arsenal’s £42.5m offer. The player wants to join Arsenal. Reports, @Simpraisa and @ThirFernandes. goal.com/br/not%C3%ADci… 🚨 Gabriel Jesus is pushing Manchester City and Pep Guardiola to accept Arsenal’s £42.5m offer. The player wants to join Arsenal. Reports, @Simpraisa and @ThirFernandes. goal.com/br/not%C3%ADci…

Jesus has also given the green signal to move to Arsenal this summer. The striker is now 'trying to get Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola to agree' to the transfer, as per the report.

It is said that the Brazilian initially favored a move to a club that compete in the Champions League. Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in him this summer.

Talking Highbury @TalkingHighbury ) Gabriel Jesus is pushing Pep & City to accept Arsenal's offer. He wants to move to the Emirates. Arsenal are the only team to have submitted a bid & have formalized their interest with a 50m euros offer. (@simpraisa) ) Gabriel Jesus is pushing Pep & City to accept Arsenal's offer. He wants to move to the Emirates. Arsenal are the only team to have submitted a bid & have formalized their interest with a 50m euros offer. (🌕) Gabriel Jesus is pushing Pep & City to accept Arsenal's offer. He wants to move to the Emirates. Arsenal are the only team to have submitted a bid & have formalized their interest with a 50m euros offer. 🇧🇷 (@simpraisa) https://t.co/CErr3qHxUJ

However, no club apart from Arsenal have made a formal offer to sign Jesus if the report is to be believed. Mikel Arteta is said to be driving the Gunners' efforts to sign the forward from Manchester City this summer.

It now remains to be seen if the London outfit can succeed in their attempt to acquire his services.

How has Arsenal target Jesus fared for Manchester City?

Jesus joined Manchester City from Brazilian club Palmeiras for around €32 million in 2017. He has since been a regular for the Cityzens, making 236 appearances across all competitions.

The Brazilian has so far found the back of the net 95 times for Pep Guardiola's side. He has also provided 46 assists for his teammates during the process. Jesus has helped Manchester City win a total of 10 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

However, having spent over five years at the Etihad Stadium, the forward is prepared to take on a new challenge elsewhere. It appears that a reunion with Arteta, who previously served as Guardiola's assistant, is on the cards for him this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far