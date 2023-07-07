Galatasaray join race to sign Liverpool superstar this summer: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is attracting transfer interest from Galatasaray this summer, according to Turkish daily Takvim (h/t Inside Futbol).

Thiago, 32, joined the Reds from Bayern Munich for a deal worth £25 million in 2020. It was hoped that the Spain international's elite technical ability would allow Jurgen Klopp's side to go from strength to strength. However, the midfielder has only shown glimpses of his talent at Anfield, having been plagued by injuries.

It's worth noting that Thiago has missed a total of 62 games due to injury at Liverpool while having made 97 appearances across competitions for the club. Furthermore, he didn't start a Premier League game for Klopp's side after February last season.

Thiago's lack of availability has raised concerns about his future. The Reds reportedly don't intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. It appears that several clubs are keen to take advantage of the situation by trying to lure the Spaniard from Merseyside.

According to the aforementioned source, Galatasaray have set their sights on acquiring Thiago this summer. The Turkish Super Lig winners are considering signing the midfielder either on loan or permanently as they prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray's interest in Thiago comes to light just days after it emerged that Fenerbahce are keen on him. It thus appears that the two Turkish Super Lig giants are prepared to battle it out for the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

However, it's worth noting that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are not the only clubs keen on Thiago. The Athletic reportedly earlier this week that the Liverpool star has interest from Saudi Arabia. The veteran is already said to have rejected a lucrative offer from the middle east.

The Reds, for their part, are yet to receive a formal bid for Thiago. However, they are open to the idea of selling him if a suitable offer arrives, according to The Daily Telegraph. With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the Premier League giants, the Spaniard's days at the club could be number.

Liverpool weigh up move for Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have made two major additions to their midfield in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. However, they could bolster their options in the position further, having allowed James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to run down their deals. As per The Daily Telegraph, the Reds are considering a move for Romeo Lavia.

Having signed two attacking-minded midfielders, Jurgen Klopp now wants to sign a No. 6. Lavia, 19, fits the bill as he is a defensive midfielder by trade and would not take up a non-homegrown spot in the Reds' squad due to his age. However, Southampton want £50 million for the Belgium international.

There are suggestions that Liverpool consider Southampton's valuation of Lavia to be exorbitant. It's worth noting that apart from the Reds, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the teenager. It thus remains to be seen if the Merseyside-based club will sign the midfielder this summer.

