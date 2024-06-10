Galatasaray make surprise combined offer to sign Manchester United duo: Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly planning to make a move for Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay. The Turkish giants are said to be trying to secure a €25 million combined fee deal.

As per a report in Turkish outlet Milliyet, Galatasaray have set sights on signing two players from Manchester United. They want to bolster their defence and see Wan-Bissaka as an ideal signing.

Reports last week suggested that Galatasaray had made a €10 million offer for the former Crystal Palace star. However, it was rejected by the Red Devils, who remain open to selling the right-back they signed for €55 million in 2019.

Galatasaray will face competition from Inter Milan for the defender as per the aforementioned report. The Turkish side have now returned with a new €25 million offer, but want McTominay added in the deal as well.

Both players will enter the final year of their respective deals at Old Trafford and have not been offered new contracts yet. Galatasaray are hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign the duo for cheap, amid reports that INEOS are open to listening offers for most of their players this summer.

Erik ten Hag hits out at Manchester United rumours

Manager Erik ten Hag was furious with reports that Manchester United were open to selling most of their players this summer. He claimed that the reports were a 'joke', saying that more than two hundred players get linked with the Red Devils every summer.

He said in May this year (via ESPN):

"It's a joke! As long as I worked here, 200 players are apparently getting interest from Manchester United every summer, which is untrue. We did some research. Every summer, we sell every player in our squad, which is untrue. Be calm and take responsibility when you make up such a headline. It is total c**p."

He added:

"There's always a lot of work, that's normal when you go into a transfer window. We are still below the levels of the expectations that Manchester United have, so we have to catch up. I am now going into my fifth window, two windows were okay, two windows we did nothing. We have to make new improvements in the summer. There is a base of this squad that is very good. Injuries had a big impact on our season."

Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is still unclear despite winning the FA Cup to finish the 2023/24 season. Reports claim Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate are the front runners to take up the Old Trafford job should the Dutchman get sacked.