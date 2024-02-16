Galatasaray show interest in Manchester United summer signing who wants more game time: Reports

Galatasaray have reportedly made Manchester United's Altay Bayindir their top goalkeeping transfer target ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Turkish outlet A Spor (via mufcMPB) reports that the Super Lig giants are targeting Bayindir who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer. The Turkish shot-stopper joined the Red Devils from Fenerbahce in a €5 million deal.

Bayindir, 25, has struggled for game time at Manchester United, playing back up to fellow summer signing Andre Onana. He's appeared just once for Erik ten Hag's side in a 4-2 win against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round (January 28).

The Turkiye international could be growing frustrated with his situation at United. It's claimed that he is keen on joining a club where he has more first-team opportunities.

Bayindir was regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in Turkish football during his time at Fenerbahce. He made 145 appearances, keeping 44 clean sheets at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Onana, 27, has been Manchester United's undisputed No.1 this season despite a difficult campaign. The Cameroonian has kept 10 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions but his form has been inconsistent.

Bayindir's agent Sefa Seyrek spoke about his client's lack of game time back in November. He said that he was eyeing the No.1 jersey and expected more game time once Onana headed off for the African Cup of Nations in January:

"Bayindir wants to take over as Manchester United’s number 1 goalkeeper before Onana goes to the African cup! That’s his goal. Man Utd fans are actually oppressive on this issue. I hope Altay will be able to move into goal in the near future."

However, Onana missed just one game for the Red Devils during AFCON. Many expected Bayindir to play in the FA Cup third round against Wigan Athletic (January 8) but Ten Hag opted for the Cameroon international.

Erik ten Hag insisted Altay Bayindir would get his chances at Manchester United

Altay Bayindir is yet to be trusted by Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was adamant that Bayindir would be given opportunities at Old Trafford amid his frustrating role as Onana's backup. The Dutch coach said that the Turk needed to get used to Premier League football when speaking in November (via One Football):

"We are very pleased with Altay, he gets used to the Premier League, he gets used to European football – which is tough when you’re coming from Turkey. But we are very pleased with that process, he’s doing very well."

Ten Hag added:

"He has to be patient, but if he works well, if he keeps his progress, he will get his chances and then he has to take this."

Manchester United exited the UEFA Champions League in the group stages in what was a disastrous return to Europe's elite club competition. Onana came in for scrutiny for several glaring mistakes during their European campaign, especially in defeats to Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen.

Thus, some of the Old Trafford faithful have constantly pondered when Bayindir will get his chance. It appears he's now on the radar of Galatasaray who will likely be viewing him as a long-term Fernando Muslera replacement.