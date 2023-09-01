Galatasaray want Chelsea outcast if they fail to land Sergio Ramos - Reports

Galatasaray have reportedly set their sights on signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea if they fail to lure Sergio Ramos. The Frenchman is currently out injured and has not trained all summer.

As per a report by Forza Cimbom, Sarr is one of the players Galatasary are looking at this summer. The Turkish club want to add a center back to their squad and see the Frenchman as an option.

However, their main plan remains to lure Sergio Ramos to the club. The Real Madrid legend is still a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of last season.

The Spaniard is yet to agree a deal with the Super Lig side and is keeping his options open. He was linked with Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian side, but has not agreed terms with any side.

Sarr has been at Chelsea since leaving Nice, but has not managed to cement his place in the starting XI. He was loaned out to AS Monaco last season, where he got injured towards the end of the season and has been on the sidelines since.

Mauricio Pochettino was recently asked about the future of the French defender in a post-match press conference last month. The Chelsea manager seemed confused at the mention of the defender and did not seem to recognize Sarr's name.

Galatasaray target Sergio Ramos left PSG at the end of last season

Sergio Ramos joined PSG after 16 years at Real Madrid on a two-year deal, and the end of which the 37-year-old announced his departure.

The Galatasaray target thanked PSG and its fans in an official statement from the club, saying:

"Wearing the Red and Blue shirt for the last two years has been a wonderful experience. I've had an unforgettable adventure in Paris and I'd like to thank you all for your support and love. Allez Paris!"

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added:

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us. Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best."

Ramos played 58 matches for PSG during his time at the club and scored six goals.