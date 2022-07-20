Galtier planning to change PSG's formation to get the best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier plans to make tactical tweaks to get the most out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, according to L’Equipe (via PSGTalk).

The Parisian giants have replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Christophe Galtier ahead of the 2022-23 season despite guiding the club to the Ligue 1 title. This comes after the club's failure to progress beyond the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season.

PSG have one of the most feared attacking line up in world football, possessing the likes of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, the trio did sometimes struggle, particularly Neymar and Messi. To rectify this problem, Christophe Galtier has decided to make tactical changes for next season.

According to the aforementioned source, Galtier is looking to change the formation to a 3-4-1-2 setup. The former Nice manager is inclined to play Lionel Messi in a central attacking midfielder role behind the two strikers. Kylian Mbappe, along with the Brazilian superstar, will be deployed as the two forwards.

It is worth mentioning that Mauricio Pochettino mostly used Messi as a right-sided attacker last season. However, he did play a few games as an attacking midfielder behind the striker.

One such game came when PSG secured a 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne. Lionel Messi was one of the best performers on the pitch on that occasion, providing a hat-trick of assists.

The 35-year-old forward also provided three assists against Clermont Foot in a 6-1 win towards the end of the season. However, he played in his usual right-wing position on that occasion.

Lionel Messi and Neymar had underwhelming seasons for PSG while Mbappe flourished

It is important for Christophe Galtier to find the best tactics to help out the likes of Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old forward, along with his former Barcelona teammate, had and an underwhelming 2021-22 season.

Neymar had an injury-ridden season last time around. The 30-year-old forward only managed to take part in 28 outings across all competitions. He ended the season with 13 goals and eight assists.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in his debut season with PSG. However, he could only score six goals in the league.

Despite the struggles of Neymar and Messi, Kylian Mbappe had an excellent season for the Parisian giants. The Frenchman ended the season with 39 goals and 26 assists across all competitions. He was the club's highest goalscorer and assist provider last season.

Therefore, it is vital that Christophe Galtier plays Kylian Mbappe as a centre-forward and does not change his position on the pitch.

