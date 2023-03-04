Gareth Southgate decides England future of suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood - Reports

Suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will never be selected again by England manager Gareth Southgate, according to a report from The Sun.

Greenwood was once regarded as one of England's brightest young talents. He made his professional debut at the age of 17 in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester United in their 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. Greenwood was the second-youngest player in United's history to represent the club on the European stage.

In 129 club appearances for Manchester United, Greenwood scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in all competitions by the age of 20. However, personal controversies would bring his career to a standstill.

In January of 2022, Mason Greenwood was arrested on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with the victim being his girlfriend. He was suspended by Manchester United and had his contracts with Nike and EA Sports terminated.

However, last month Greenwood had all his charges dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service. He is yet to return to action for the Red Devils due to an ongoing club investigation.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Mason Greenwood will never again be selected for England by Gareth Southgate. NEW:Mason Greenwood will never again be selected for England by Gareth Southgate. @SunManUtd 🚨 NEW: Mason Greenwood will never again be selected for England by Gareth Southgate. @SunManUtd

The Englishman is keen to resurrect his international career after falling out with Southgate in September of 2020 when he and Phil Foden breached COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. The duo were sent home the following day.

Speaking about Greenwood's desire to play for the Three Lions, a source said (via GOAL):

“He is clinging to the hope of playing again at the highest level. But Southgate places a great deal of importance on not only a player’s talent but how the squad gels.”

Another option for Mason Greenwood is to ply his international career with Jamaica. He is eligible to play for the national team through his mother's side and could play for them from September if he wishes to.

Jamaican Football Federation leader Dennis Chung had positive things to say about the forward. He said (via The Sun):

“He is only 21 and so has a very bright future ahead of him and I think he will add value to any team he is on.”

Mason Greenwood has only made one appearance for England so far in his career.

Manchester United considering Mason Greenwood return: Reports

The Greenwood's future with the Red Devils hangs in the balance as the club conducts its own internal investigation.

A statement from United last month stated:

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

As per The Athletic, 'the option of reintroducing Greenwood to the club’s first-team squad as part of a possible phased return to football remains firmly under consideration'.

It also stated that Manchester United would take fans, sponsors, and the women's team's views into consideration before making any decision. He would also receive counseling and could be exposed in a TV interview.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive In the event that Mason Greenwood stays at Manchester United, the club will likely encourage the player to receive counselling and would consider conducting a TV interview that will see him challenged on the alleged events.



(Source: In the event that Mason Greenwood stays at Manchester United, the club will likely encourage the player to receive counselling and would consider conducting a TV interview that will see him challenged on the alleged events.(Source: @TheAthleticFC 🚨 In the event that Mason Greenwood stays at Manchester United, the club will likely encourage the player to receive counselling and would consider conducting a TV interview that will see him challenged on the alleged events.(Source: @TheAthleticFC) https://t.co/c7jtC7784L

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes