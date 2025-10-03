Gareth Southgate proposes multi-year plan as he makes strong demand to Manchester United for replacing Ruben Amorim: Reports 

Gareth Southgate is reportedly open to taking over the managerial position at Manchester United if Ruben Amorim is sacked.

Current United head coach Amorim has found himself under increased scrutiny in less than a year since he took charge as the club continues to wobble under his leadership. Since Amorim fully took over last November, he has won just 19 of his 49 matches, giving him a win ratio of 38.8%.

Following the team's poor run of form, former England national team manager Southgate has been linked to the managerial position at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Southgate is open to the possibility of taking over at Manchester United if Amorim is dismissed. However, he is said to have concerns about the amount of time he would be given to get the club back on track. Fully aware of the enormity of the task, he reportedly believes it could take up to four years to make the Red Devils contenders in the UEFA Champions League.

To this end, Southgate will reportedly demand 'assurances the United hierarchy stick to any long-term plan they map out.' The Sun also claimed the 55-year-old is not in a haste to return to football management after he stepped down as England manager in July 2024.

He has not managed at club level since his spell with Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009.

Joleon Lescott says Gareth Southgate is the 'best person' for Manchester United's transtion

Former England international Joleon Lescott has urged Manchester United to appoint Gareth Southgate. He claimed the 55-year-old is the only person who can create a positive culture at the club and guide them back to glory days. Speaking on All Out Football’s In the Mixer podcast, he said :

"Manchester United have flirted with Gareth Southgate in the past. I don’t think there are many United fans that have wanted that. Things are so bad now, that they want Southgate. Arguably, he is the best person for their transition and the level of transition they are in. He is the only man who could go in there and create a positive culture – he galvanised England which is harder than changing the culture at United. He brought fans together.

"England fans weren’t always together, it was always Chelsea fans wanted Chelsea players to do well, Liverpool fans wanted Liverpool players to do well. Now, fans just wanted England to do well."

Manchester United will next be in action against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4.

