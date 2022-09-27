Gareth Southgate could resign as England manager after 2022 FIFA World Cup as ex-Premier League boss emerges as potential replacement: Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate could resign after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino emerging as a potential successor.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Southgate will step down as Three Lions head coach following the World Cup despite the FA not looking to part ways with the Englishman.

The report notes that Pochettino was spotted at Wembley Stadium on Monday, September 26 for England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The former Spurs manager is out of work after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

The Argentine is reportedly emerging as the top candidate to succeed Southgate but did not visit Wembley with any view to taking over from the current England manager.

Pochettino is said to have been in the company of his long-time assistant Jesus Perez.

The former Spurs coach has become one of Europe's most admired coaches and is renowned for his man-management skills.

The Argentine took the Lilywhites to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season.

Pochettino has often been attributed with the development of England's star man and captain Harry Kane who flourished under his management.

Kane made 242 appearances under the Argentine, scoring 169 goals and contributing 30 assists.

Joining the former Southampton manager in the list of candidates to potentially succeed Southgate is under-fire Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, Pochettino's credentials of having had success at two top European sides may pay dividends, with Rodgers having disappointed in charge of Liverpool.

England manager Southgate admits he could be sacked if the Three Lions fail at the World Cup

Southgate is under pressure ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Southgate has admitted that his job is not safe amidst the speculation over his reign as England manager.

The former Middlesbrough coach says that contracts mean nothing in football management when the going gets tough, saying:

"I am not foolish... I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

He added:

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five‑year contracts and you accept that, if results are not good enough it is time to go your separate ways. Why would I be any different? I am not arrogant enough to think that my contract is going to protect me in any way."

Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and to the final of the UEFA European Championships last summer.

However, his Three Lions side have faltered in the current UEFA Nations League campaign and have been relegated to League B with no wins out of six fixtures.

