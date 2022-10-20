Gareth Southgate set to name provisional 55-man England squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup with Liverpool and Chelsea stars handed lifelines: Reports 

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek are reportedly set to be included in England's provisional 55-man FIFA World Cup squad.

According to The Telegraph, the duo will be included in a long list that will be decided this week, with the final 26-man squad to be named on November 10. England are sweating on the fitness of several key players, including Kyle Walker and Reece James.

Both the pacey full-backs will be included in the the provisional squad and will be given opportunities to prove their fitness. Walker recently underwent groin surgery, while James suffered a knee injury during Chelsea's recent Champions League clash with AC Milan.

With Loftus-Cheek and Gomez reportedly on Gareth Southgate's long list, the pair will be hopeful of playing their first games in many years. Loftus-Cheek, who has impressed for the Blues this season, hasn't played for the Three Lions since 2018.

Meanwhile, Gomez hasn't won a cap for his nation since 2020, although he was named man-of-the-match during Liverpool's recent 1-0 win over Manchester City. Gomez would probably have a better chance of making it to Qatar than Loftus-Cheek due to a shortage of fit, top-class centre-halves currently at England's disposal.

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD



He's one of the players making a late push for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad... 🦁



#BBCFootball #MOTD2 Is Joe Gomez back to his best?He's one of the players making a late push for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad... 🦁 Is Joe Gomez back to his best? 💪He's one of the players making a late push for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad... 🦁#BBCFootball #MOTD2 https://t.co/9N6G55tzIh

Who else could make Gareth Southgate's 55-man provisional England squad?

Following their run to the European Championship final last summer, many fancied England to be one of the favorites for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. However, a dreadful recent run of form in which they have failed to win any of their past six games, coupled with injury concerns, has lowered expectations.

Along with injuries to Walker and James, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was key during their Euros run, is also a major doubt. Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe is out until 2023, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is currently injured and horrendously out of form.

The Telegraph report also claims that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is set to be included in the provisional list following his excellent recovery from a serious injury. In terms of players on the fringes of the final 26-man squad, James Maddison has been in fine form for Leicester City, but does not seem to be a favorite of Southgate.

Southgate has previously been loyal to Marcus Rashford, but his form for United has been inconsistent. The manager's biggest headache is in defense, with the likes of Ben White, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Eric Dier, and Fikayo Tomori all pushing for a place.

Football365 @F365

football365.com/news/opinion-e… James Maddison needed a big performance in front of the England manager to prove he’s worth a chance, but fell considerably short... James Maddison needed a big performance in front of the England manager to prove he’s worth a chance, but fell considerably short...football365.com/news/opinion-e…

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes