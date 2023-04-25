Gavi informs Barcelona about transfer decision amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has reportedly decided he will not leave the club despite interest from Chelsea. The Spaniard will become a free agent in the summer as his new contract has not been registered by La Liga.

As per a report in SPORT, Gavi has told Barcelona manager Xavi that he has no plans to leave the club this summer. He intends to wait for them to sort things out and get his contract registered.

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany spoke about the contract situation earlier this year and claimed that they were confident of keeping the midfielder. He told DAZN:

"Gavi renewed at the time for four seasons and he has three more to go. For sure he's going to honour his contract. What's more, we are convinced that not only will he fulfil his contract, he is going to finish his career at Barcelona. That's what he wants, what our fans want and what we want. We have absolute peace of mind. The player renewed, we are going to register him for sure, and for our part there is no problem."

Gavi signed a new deal in January, but La Liga want Barcelona to reduce their wage bill before he can be registered. Chelsea were reportedly looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Why are La Liga against Gavi's new contract at Barcelona?

La Liga have rejected Gavi's new contract at Barcelona as the club have gone over their wage limit. League president Javier Tebas has claimed that the Catalan side are more than €200 million over the limit for next season, and thus they cannot register the new deal.

As quoted by SPORT, he said at an event:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate. Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Barcelona also have Ronald Araujo's contract on hold due to the same reason.

