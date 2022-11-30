Gavi and Pedri among 5 players Barcelona don't want to entertain offers for: Reports

Gavi and Pedri are among five players Barcelona do not want to sell under any circumstances, according to reliable journalist Gerard Romero.

Spain have made a positive start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, having won one and drawn one of their first two matches. They currently sit atop Group E with four points to their name.

Starring for La Roja in midfield are Barcelona duo Gavi and Pedri, who have started both of their two games so far. The former scored in the team's 7-0 win over Costa Rice, while the latter has impressed with his displays.

Gavi and Pedri are expected to be pivotal in Spain's push to win the World Cup this year. Meanwhile, their performances in Qatar are being watched closely by fans across the world.

It is also normal for clubs to keep tabs on players who are impressing at an event like the World Cup. However, teams have already been warned against setting their hearts on the Barcelona pair.

According to the aforementioned source, the Spanish duo are among five players the Blaugrana will not entertain offers for. It appears they want the youngsters to pull the strings for them from midfield in the years to come.

Apart from Gavi and Pedri, the Catalans also view Ronald Araujo as an asset they do not want to sell. Spain's Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati are included in the list as well, as per the report.

How have the five players fared for Barcelona?

Gavi rose through the ranks at Barcelona's academy before making his senior debut in their 2-1 win over Getafe in La Liga in August 2021. He has since 66 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards nine goals in the process.

The Catalans signed Pedri from Las Palmas for €17.5 million in 2019 and allowed him to return on loan for another year. Since arriving in Camp Nou in 2020, he has contributed towards 19 goals in 93 games.

Balde, who made his senior debut in September 2021, is enjoying his breakout campaign this term. He has made 12 La Liga appearances for Xavi's side this season, registering three assists in the process.

Ernesto Valverde handed Fati his senior bow during Barcelona's 5-2 win against Real Betis in the league in August 2019. The forward has gone on to score 22 goals and provide nine assists for the club in 78 matches.

Araujo, who is the eldest among the five, joined the Blaugrana from Boston River in 2018. He has played 89 matches for the side, contributing towards seven goals in the process.

