Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Ter Stegen don't want PSG's Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona- Reports 

Barcelona trio of Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen do not want to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi return to the Nou Camp. This is according to Catalan outlet El Nacional, who reported that the 34-year-old forward is unhappy in Paris and wants to return to Spain.

Lionel Messi has had a torrid time in France following his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just seven times with only two of those goals coming in Ligue 1.

Messi was recently jeered by PSG fans during a home game against FC Bordeaux in the league. This came after the Parisian giants were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

According to the aforementioned source, the Argentine skipper is now prepared to rejoin the Catalan giants after one season. However, three first-team stars have problems with the same.

Ansu Fati is the first player who would not welcome the return of Lionel Messi. The 19-year-old forward did not have a great relationship with Messi when they were together at Barcelona. According to Football Espana, Fati also decided to change his agent from Messi's brother to Jorge Mendes back in 2020.

On top of that, Fati would also be unwilling to give back the number 10 shirt he inherited from Messi once the Argentine left to play for PSG.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: "Messi's return to Barcelona? I’ve had a great time with Leo on and off the pitch. He’s a magnificent person so I hope he can come back. I had fun playing with him, and it is a joy to have him as a partner." Pedri: "Messi's return to Barcelona? I’ve had a great time with Leo on and off the pitch. He’s a magnificent person so I hope he can come back. I had fun playing with him, and it is a joy to have him as a partner." https://t.co/XAlYqKI3Oc

Gerard Pique, on the other hand, was quoted as saying that Lionel Messi's departure is the best thing to happen to Barcelona. The Spanish defender, who was previously close friends with Messi, was not invited to the farewell dinner.

Finally, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen would also not want Messi to return since he never had a good relationship with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What is Lionel Messi's contract scenario at PSG amid Barcelona links?

Despite reports linking Messi with a return to Barcelona, it is worth mentioning that he has a contract with PSG for next season. The 34-year-old forward penned a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He also has the option to extend his contract by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…



#PSGxMESSI Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year. Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…#PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 https://t.co/msJAnW01V5

Messi is currently with the Argentina national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. La Albiceleste have already qualified for the tournament in Qatar with the PSG forward playing a vital role in their qualification campaign.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava