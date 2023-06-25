Gerard Pique bans Shakira’s songs at younger brother’s wedding: Reports

Gerard Pique has reportedly banned songs by his ex-partner Shakira from being played at his brother's wedding.

According to El Nacional, none of the Colombian popstar's hit singles were played during Pique's brother Marc's wedding yesterday (June 24). Shakira has recently released many singles that fans have concluded are aimed at the Barcelona legend.

These include her record-breaking diss track titled 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' which is a song by the singer and Argentine DJ Bizzarap. There was also her song 'I Congratulate You' which featured Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz.

Shakira is expected to release more songs that touch on her breakup with Pique. The pair separated in June 2022 after spending 12 years together.

It is reported that none of her songs played at the Barcelona icon's brother's wedding at the request of the Spaniard and his new partner Clara Chia Marti. The breakup is still relatively fresh and this also saw the former couple's children not being present at the ceremony.

Milan and Sasha were reportedly not at the wedding and are spending time with their mother. Shakira and Pique are both sharing parenting responsibilities following their split.

Gerard Pique is set to marry Clara Chia a year after breaking up with Shakira

Gerard Pique could be engaged to Clara Chia.

Gerard Pique was reportedly set to announce that he and Clara Chia are set to marry at his brother's wedding ceremony. It remains to be seen if the Barca icon did reveal the news but no outlets are suggesting so.

The Spaniard went public with his new relationship in January. He posted a snap of himself and Clara Chia on his Instagram account.

They were reportedly spotted in a jewelry shop recently which raised speculation that they were searching for wedding rings. One shopper allegedly heard the 36-year-old state that an engagement ring was 'already being sorted out'.

Clara Chia, 24, is reported to have met the former Manchester United defender in Kosmos, per People Espanyol. She did so while working as a bartender and they have since fallen in love.

It appears that they are already set to take the next step in their relationship and marry. Shakira and Pique never married during their time together which is said to have been down to the Colombian.

They first met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when the singer released its official theme: 'Waka Waka (Its time for Africa)'.

