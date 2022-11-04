Gerard Pique refused Barcelona offer to hold farewell press conference as he saves club £44 million with decision to retire: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique refused the club's offer to hold a farewell press conference as the player saved the club £44 million following retirement, as per Marca.

Pique, 35, announced on social media that he was ending his career with his final appearance set to be Almeria's trip to the Nou Camp on Saturday, 5 November.

The veteran defender made 615 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists.

Pique took to Twitter to release a video where he bid an emotional farewell to fans, but he could have done so via a press conference.

The Spaniard informed the club's president, Joan Laporta, of his intentions to retire last week.

The Catalan giants financial woes had led to the former Manchester United defender being pressurized into leaving the club as he sat on high wages.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

Laporta accepted the defender's decision to call it time on his playing career and was willing to organize a press conference for Pique to announce the news.

However, the Spanish centre-back revealed his retirement plans through social media.

The defender's decision comes from questionable performances, particularly his outing in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on 12 October.

In announcing his retirement, the Nou Camp outfit will save around £44 million from his contract that was set to expire in 2024.

Barca will pay the defender what they owe him in deferred wages up to this point.

The Spaniard is keen on not permanently ending his working relationship with the Blaugrana and eyes becoming president one day.

Barcelona are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez as Pique's replacement

Martinez is a target for Barca

Barcelona are eager to replace the veteran defender and have reportedly earmarked Bilbao's Martinez as a candidate.

Martinez, 31, has made eight appearances across competitions and boasts a similar profile to Pique.

He is physical, aggressive yet calm on the ball, and has made 167 appearances for Los Leones throughout his career, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists.

Barca are keen to sign Martinez if Bilbao are prepared to sell him on the cheap in the January transfer window.

His contract with the La Liga outfit expires at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are believed to have a verbal agreement with Martinez to join them next summer as a free agent.

Yet, following Pique's announcement, they are willing to move for the Spaniard in January to bolster their defensive options.

Iñigo Martinez @InigoMartinez 🏼

Lo necesitábamos y lo hicimos. ENORME EQUIPO Y AFICIÓN! 🏟️🦁 Bigendun eta lortu dou. ENORME TALDI TA AFIZIÑOI!Lo necesitábamos y lo hicimos. ENORME EQUIPO Y AFICIÓN! 🏟️🦁 Bigendun eta lortu dou. ENORME TALDI TA AFIZIÑOI! 🙌🏼🔴⚪️Lo necesitábamos y lo hicimos. ENORME EQUIPO Y AFICIÓN! 🏟️🦁 https://t.co/bIolStdBan

Barcelona are second in La Liga with ten wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Xavi's side exited the UEFA Champions League at the group stages for the second consecutive season.

They will head to the Europa League Round of 32 to face a second-placed side in that competition.

