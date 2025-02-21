German giants Bayern Munich linked with surprise move for out-of-favor Manchester United star: Reports

Contrary to reports, Bayern Munich are not interested in Manchester United outcast Antony, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Brazilian forward initially arrived at Old Trafford in a reported £82m move from Ajax in 2022.

However, Antony failed to live up to expectations and was shipped off to Real Betis on loan this winter. The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form since moving to Spain, registering three goals and one assist from five games so far.

His efforts have caused a stir across Europe, with Manchester United likely to let him go this summer. Betis are apparently considering a permanent stay, although they do not have a buy option in the deal.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Bavarians also have their eyes on Antony. The German giants are apparently impressed by the player's revival in LaLiga and want him at the Allianz Arena this summer.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Falk outlined two reasons why Bayern are not eyeing a move for the Brazilian.

"It’s not true that Bayern want to sign Antony. FC Bayern already had the chance to sign the player once. But those responsible were not one hundred per cent convinced. That’s still the case today. Moreover, like [Phil] Foden, he would currently be too expensive,” said Falk.

Antony registered 12 goals and five assists from 96 games for Manchester United so far. His contract with the club expires in 2027.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Serie A star?

Antony has been on fire in LaLiga

Manchester United have apparently set their sights on AS Roma's Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes. The Argentinian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while, although a transfer has never materialized.

Dybala is now on the wrong side of 30 and could be an interesting choice for the Red Devils. Manchester United have struggled under Ruben Amorim this season, losing nine of their 21 games since his arrival.

Ruben Amorim is working to streamline the squad and is expected to offload multiple names this summer. Should the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony leave permanently, the club will need attacking reinforcements. Paulo Dybala could be a cheap option for the job

The Red Devils are in a transition phase, so the Argentinean could be a short-term fix to their attacking woes. The 31-year-old has registered eight goals and three assists from 31 games this season and his contract expires in 2026.

