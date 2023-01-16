German international's agent spotted at Old Trafford as Manchester United plot unexpected transfer swoop: Reports

Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus' agent was spotted at Old Trafford for Manchester United's 2-1 derby win over Manchester City as the German contemplates his future. He is out of contract at the end of the season and has confirmed that he is considering his future.

Reus, 33, has been linked with a move to Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club hopes the attacker snubs interest from the Premier League to join Rudi Garcia's side.

The German's agent Dirk Herbel has thrown the cat among the pigeons. He was pictured at Old Trafford for Erik ten Hag's side's impressive 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City on Saturday (January 14), per the Daily Mail.

Manchester United have bolstered their attack with the six-month loan signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley. However, they may be preparing for the summer, and the opportunity to take Reus on as a free agent is an enticing option. Herbel told BILD that Reus is studying his options if he does leave Dortmund:

"Marco has always emphasized how much BVB is close to his heart, but also that he wants to continue playing football. So it's only natural that we have to look at other options."

Meanwhile, Reus claimed that his agent was taking care of business regarding his future:

"That's what I have an agent for – to take care of these things."

He added:

"Of course you look ahead. I still have half a year left on my contract, I have to think about it. We will have talks and see in which direction it goes. We'll see what the future brings."

Reus has scored three goals and provided four assists in 12 appearances across competitions. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Germany after suffering a ruptured ankle ligament that has affected his campaign at Signal Iduna Park. He has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United but has been too expensive to prise away.

Dortmund are eyeing a move for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga

Borussia Dortmund lead the race for Anthony Elanga.

A Manchester United player that may be going in the opposite direction to BvB is Swedish attacker Elanga. The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season. He has featured 18 times, providing an assist.

According to talkSPORT, Dortmund are leading the race to sign the Red Devils young forward, who has three years left on his contract. Everton and Bournemouth are also interested.

The Swede faces huge competition for places in United's attack, with Ten Hag able to call on Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, making 37 appearances, scoring eight goals, and contributing five assists. However, his lack of game time may see him depart the club this January with a loan move anticipated.

