Germany international keen to play for Real Madrid amid transfer links, club will be asked to pay €40-50 million to sign him: Reports

Angelo Stiller will reportedly prefer to join Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos are interested in the German midfielder but face competition from multiple top clubs.

The Merengues have already confirmed two signings after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal and lost all three domestic trophies to arch-rivals Barcelona. They are now looking to strengthen their side amidst a major overhaul.

Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and as per Marca, they are interested in signing Angelo Stiller. The midfielder has been excellent for VfB Stuttgart since joining them from TSG Hoffenheim in 2023. He's registered 81 appearances, scoring five goals and providing 17 assists.

Stiller can play as a defensive or central midfielder and is known for his excellent ability on the ball. As per Marca, he will cost around €40-50 million this summer, with his contract expiring in 2028. He has plenty of interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

However, the 24-year-old is keen on joining Real Madrid. Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos has also highly recommended his compatriot to the club. Stiller has made four appearances for the German national team. He is widely considered a replacement for the now-retired Kroos due to his precision on the ball.

Real Madrid announce Trent Alexander-Arnold's signing

The Spanish giants announced the permanent signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday, May 30. The right-back joins Real Madrid after spending 20 years at Liverpool.

His contract with them expired on June 30. However, as per journalist David Ornstein, Los Blancos will pay the Reds €10 million to make sure Alexander-Arnold is available for the FIFA Club World Cup. Their campaign begins on June 18 against Al Hilal.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, arrives at the club after winning numerous trophies with Liverpool, including two Premier Leagues and one UEFA Champions League. He made 354 senior appearances for them, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists.

Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid's second signing this summer. They announced the signing of central defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this month. They also appointed Xabi Alonso as manager following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

Moreover, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are also in advanced talks to sign left-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. Meanwhile, Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez, and Jesus Vallejo are set to leave the club as free agents.

