Germany international ready to run down contract and join Hansi Flick at Barcelona as free agent: Reports

Germany and Bayern Munich superstar Leroy Sane is reportedly ready to secure a Bosman move to Barcelona at the end of his deal next year.

Sane, 28, has established himself as one of the Bavarians' most important players since arriving from Manchester City in a potential €60 million deal in 2020. He has helped his current club lift a total of seven silverwares, including three Bundesliga trophies.

However, according to Catalan news wesbite El Nacional, Sane is keen to embark on a new adventure at the end of his Bayern Munich contract next June. He is said to be hoping to reunite with former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick at Barcelona.

Flick, on the other hand, is allegedly aware of Sane's willingness to join Barcelona in the future. The 59-year-old tactician is an admirer of the left-footed star's speed, dribbling, and ability to play on both flanks.

Since joining Bayern Munich ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Sane has featured in 175 games across competitions. He has found the back of the net 48 times and laid out 50 assists for the Bundesliga side.

Should Sane join the Blaugrana on a free transfer next summer, he could prove to be a sensational coup for them. He would emerge as a crucial starter for them and help Flick rest Lamine Yamal in key games.

Barcelona not in talks with free agents, says reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Catalan outfit are currently not in talks to sign any free agents. He wrote:

"Finally, it's been reported that Barcelona are waiting on their [kit] deal with Nike to be signed and are then looking at some free transfer signings outside of the [summer transfer] window."

Providing more information on the aforesaid subject, Romano added:

"However, I'm not aware of talks with any free agents in this moment. I don't know where these reports have come from but it's completely quiet at Barca at the moment. I can guarantee that no negotiations are taking place now."

Of late, Barcelona have reportedly been linked with free agents like Adrien Rabiot, Mats Hummels, Mario Hermoso, and Joel Matip. They could decide to pursue any of them due to their dire financial condition.

The Blaugrana, who finished second last campaign, are currently atop the 2024-25 La Liga standings with 12 points from four matches.

