Germany want Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Julian Nagelsmann as they begin plans for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Germany reportedly want Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to take over from Julian Nagelsmann by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes around.

SportBILD reports that if Nagelsmann leaves Die Mannschaft after the Euros the DFB want Klopp to replace him. The German tactician is leaving Anfield at the end of this season and cited fatigue as the reason.

Klopp looks set to take a sabbatical but this hasn't stopped speculation from growing that he'll end up elsewhere. He's been one of Liverpool's most successful managers, guiding them to seven major trophies with 296 wins in 473 games thus far.

Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as Germany's national team coach in September 2023. The former Bayern Munich boss signed a short-term deal which expires on July 31 after the European Championships.

The former RB Leipzig boss has been linked with several European clubs, including Manchester United and Newcastle United. It's claimed that the Magpies are keeping tabs on him amid uncertainty over Eddie Howe's future.

The DFB would ideally have Klopp take charge of the national team from March 2025. That would allow the outgoing Liverpool boss to oversee their qualification campaign.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp's take on potentially becoming Germany manager

Jurgen Klopp would be honored to become Germany's boss.

Klopp has gone on record to express his interest in the Germany job on several occasions during his time at Liverpool. The only problem has been his unwillingness to take the role while in charge of the Merseysiders.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach spoke last July about the possibility. He said (via The Athletic):

"It would be a great honor to be the national team coach, without a doubt. The problem is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool and say, ‘I’ll take over Germany for a bit’. That wouldn’t work. And there hasn’t been an approach either."

Klopp has spent just short of nine years at Anfield and has shown his loyalty to the Reds throughout that time. The German reportedly turned Barcelona down back in 2021 when they were on the lookout for a successor to Ronald Koeman, per SPORT.

Former Barca presidential candidate Jordi Farre held discussions with Klopp about the role. But, he rejected the proposal and informed the Spaniard that he intended to break once he left Anfield.

However, the opportunity to manage Germany during a World Cup campaign may be too difficult to turn down. It would be the first time Klopp has entered international management during his illustrious career.