Manchester United set to face competition from PL rivals for German manager amid Erik ten Hag future uncertainty - Reports

According to Christian Falk, Manchester United will face competition from Newcastle United in their attempt to lure Julian Nagelsmann to the club amidst uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future.

Ten Hag, after a promising first season, has failed to replicate the same standards in his second season at the club. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group recently acquired minority stakes in the Red Devils. With INEOS at the helm, changes are expected at multiple levels in the club.

Given the team's results this season, Ten Hag's future at the club is in doubt. Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Germany's national team, has emerged as an option to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

However, Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the German. Despite securing a top-four finish last season, Eddie Howe's side have struggled this term, and are 10th in the league. They were also eliminated from the Champions League.

Howe's future is also up in the air and Nagelsmann, on the Magpies' radar, shares the same agent as Toons' defender Fabian Schar.

While both Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested, Nagelsmann is yet to decide whether he will return to club coaching or will extend his contract with Die Mannschaft.

Erik ten Hag makes defiant claim on Manchester United future

While there is a lot of buzz around Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future, the Dutchman remains firm in his stance. He said in a recent press conference that he is not worried about the outside noise.

Ten Hag added that he is contracted with the Red Devils for three seasons and added that INEOS believe in him. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I'm under contract here at Man United for three seasons. So I don't care about rumours. I'm in this process and only focusing on the process. I have a strong belief and I feel after multiple talks that INEOS believe me.”

Ten Hag's side are set to take on Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup fifth-round clash on the road on Wednesday, February 28. Under current circumstances, it is United's solitary chance of winning a silverware this season.