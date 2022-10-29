"Going back to Barcelona is never easy" - Andreas Iniesta makes interesting comment on possible Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona. His former teammate and Barca legend Andres Iniesta has now shared his opinion on the possibility of the Argentinian icon returning to the Camp Nou.

Messi and Iniesta spent many glorious years together at Barcelona. The duo shared a telepathic understanding on the pitch and were a joy to watch as they terrorized opponents. Together, they've won a whopping 32 trophies together at Barcelona.

Squawka @Squawka







End of an era. Andrés Iniesta and Lionel Messi won 32 trophies together at Barcelona.End of an era. Andrés Iniesta and Lionel Messi won 32 trophies together at Barcelona.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆End of an era. https://t.co/vQlOhoAg00

Barca are presently navigating a financial crisis and will need to draw up a meticulous plan in order to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou. It won't be easy, but it's not impossible. Messi is currently in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

This means that the 35-year-old will become a free agent next summer if he does not sign an extension with the Ligue 1 champions. Iniesta believes that Messi returning to Barca is still a possibility.

In an interview with TYC Sports, Iniesta said:

"The Lionel Messi of before and the one of now is different from all. He is number one. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, and make his teammates better. A team with Messi has a very important point to achieve victories and titles. I haven't seen anyone do the things he does.

"Going back to Barcelona is never easy, but Leo can come back, it's still a possibility."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Andrés Iniesta on Lionel Messi: "I have no doubt that Messi is the number one in the history of football. I haven't seen anyone do the things that he does." Via @TyCSports Andrés Iniesta on Lionel Messi: "I have no doubt that Messi is the number one in the history of football. I haven't seen anyone do the things that he does." Via @TyCSports. https://t.co/bboUT5O28E

Iniesta backs former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to win the World Cup

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. After a difficult debut season in the French capital, Messi has been thriving in his sophomore campaign. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be hoping to carry that form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iniesta believes that Argentina are one of the top candidates to win the World Cup this year. He said:

"Argentina is one of the candidates for the World Cup. They have a great team, with experienced and young players. They are in a great moment. If Messi is there, of course, he is one of the favourites. Other favourite teams are Brazil, Spain and France. If Leo wins the World Cup, I'm happy as a teammate."

Iniesta won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 while Messi came close in 2014, losing on penalties to Germany in the final. This is likely to be Messi's last World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes