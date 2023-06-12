Goncalo Inacio’s transfer preference revealed amid Manchester United and Liverpool interest: Reports

Goncalo Inacio reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United amid links with Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The Sporting CP centre-back has apparently put contract talks on hold as he eyes a summer exit from the Lisbon-based giants. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (h/t Evening Standard), Inacio is open to joining Manchester United. However, a move to Newcastle United does not appeal to him.

This would also come as a blow to Liverpool, who have seen their name linked with the 21-year-old in recent months. Manchester United could have to look for a new centre-back this summer in the event of Harry Maguire's potential exit.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are Erik ten Hag's preferred centre-back pairing. Inacio could provide competition to the duo alongside Victor Lindelof. The Portugal international is yet to reach his prime years.

Inacio nevertheless has 122 senior appearances for Sporting - the club he has been at since 2012. The Leoes are eager to tie him down on a new long-term deal and increase his release clause, which reportedly stands at £38.5 million.

However, it seems Inacio has his heart set on a move to the Premier League this summer. He is represented by MRP Positionumber - the agency that also manages Red Devils star, Bruno Fernandes.

Alongside the Sporting CP centre-back, Manchester United are also eyeing a move for Napoli's Kim Min-jae.

Liverpool could enter race for Manchester United target playing for Brighton - reports

According to the Telegraph (h/t Liverpool Echo), Liverpool could enter the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with the 21-year-old Ecuador international. Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of Caicedo's former Brighton teammate, Alexis Mac Allister.

The aforementioned report claims that the Reds could join the race for Caicedo following their capture of Mac Allister. The Seagulls could demand a fee of over £70 million for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

The Reds are in need of a midfield rebuild this summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will leave the Anfield outfit as free agents next month.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, meanwhile, have had their injury issues in recent months. Caicedo can play as a No. 6 as well as a No. 8, which could appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United would also do well to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season. Caicedo could be seen as an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay while he could be a potential successor to Christian Eriksen and Casemiro (both 31).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes