Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Tottenham on the verge of agreeing personal terms with goalkeeper: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Manchester United target David Raya.

The Spanish goalkeeper looks set to leave Brentford this summer. Spurs are notably in need of a new goalkeeper, with Hugo Lloris 36 and in the final 13 months of his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are close to reaching a personal agreement with Raya and have offered him a long-term contract. He mentions that talks between the two London clubs will be key.

Brentford value the 27-year-old at £40 million but Tottenham consider that fee to be too high. He will enter the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium next month and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea as their first-choice shot-stopper. The 32-year-old is in the final month of his deal at Old Trafford but is expected to sign a new contract. Dean Henderson, meanwhile, has emerged as an apparent target for Nottingham Forest.

They want to sign The Englishman permanently this summer after a season-long loan spell. It remains to be seen which club Raya will play for next season. The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper ended this Premier League season with the most number of saves (154).

Pundit urges Tottenham to avoid signing Manchester United star

Harry Maguire, despite being Manchester United's captain, has fallen in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Amidst a lack of playing time, the England international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a potential destination.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol, however, has urged Spurs to steer clear of the 30-year-old. He told ESPN, via The Boot Room:

"You’re going to have a guy [Maguire] in your team right from the get-go who the fans can’t wait for him to make a mistake to get on him – which is not only going to crush him, it’s going to start affecting everybody else. So Harry Maguire is not just a gamble on the field, he’s a gamble off the field as well."

Maguire, who has 175 career appearances for Manchester United, has been notably error-prone in recent seasons. Ten Hag has preferred a partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defense.

The former Leicester City centre-back, as a result, ended the season with just 759 minutes of Premier League action to his name. He will enter the final two years of his contract at the club next month.

