Why was Joao Felix substituted at halftime during Chelsea's win over Leicester City? Graham Potter reveals exact reason as fans fear another injury

Manager Graham Potter has alleviated concerns relating to Joao Felix's potential injury in Chelsea's 3-1 league win against Leicester City on Saturday (11 March).

Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira was seen planting the underside of his boot onto his compatriot's ankle in the second minute of the game. The challenge was overlooked by both the on-field referee Andre Marriner and VAR as Felix went to the ground in pain.

Chelsea opened the scoring through Ben Chilwell before Felix came close to scoring twice in the first half. He hit the post in the 24th minute before having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside 10 minutes later.

Kai Havertz sent his team 2-0 up at the half-time break to calm the nerves in the away end at the King Power Stadium. However, there was concern among the fans when Felix was brought off for midfielder Conor Gallagher ahead of the second half.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea 1-0 vs Leeds United

2-0 vs Borussia Dortmund

3-1 vs Leicester City



Three wins in a row. A perfect week for 1-0 vs Leeds United2-0 vs Borussia Dortmund3-1 vs Leicester CityThree wins in a row. A perfect week for #Chelsea and Graham Potter! ✅ 1-0 vs Leeds United✅ 2-0 vs Borussia Dortmund✅ 3-1 vs Leicester CityThree wins in a row. A perfect week for #Chelsea and Graham Potter! 💙 https://t.co/FoJO4TxhtO

This was the least amount of minutes Felix has managed in any of his eight games across competitions for Chelsea since joining them on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. Potter, however, revealed that the 23-year-old's substitution was a tactical change to beef up his midfield.

He said after the game (h/t Football.London):

"No [Felix did not pick up an injury], just tactically, I wanted to use an extra midfielder. I felt we needed someone who could ball win, a different profile and I thought Conor was fantastic when he came on."

The Blues switched their set-up to a 3-5-2 from a 3-4-3 after the English midfielder's introduction. He managed two each of recoveries, blocks and interceptions, completed all three of his attempted dribbles and won 86% of his seven ground duels after coming on.

Brentford boss slaps £40 million price tag on Chelsea target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has claimed that it will cost at least £40 million to sign reported Chelsea target David Raya this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Clubs are tracking Raya, exploring the conditions of possible summer deal. David Raya, expected to leave Brentford in the summer — waiting for a big move after turning down two contract bids in the last few months.Clubs are tracking Raya, exploring the conditions of possible summer deal. David Raya, expected to leave Brentford in the summer — waiting for a big move after turning down two contract bids in the last few months. 🔴🇪🇸 #transfersClubs are tracking Raya, exploring the conditions of possible summer deal. https://t.co/peDjff712I

The 27-year-old is in the last 16 months of his contract with the Bees and has also been linked with Manchester United. Speaking in an interview, the Danish tactician said (h/t Football.London):

"Right now he is a Brentford player and he is a big part of our success. Let’s see what is happening in the summer. If someone wants to come and buy him, he is very expensive. For me, at least £40million plus, no doubt about that."

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their two first-team goalkeepers under manager Graham Potter. The Spaniard is currently the undisputed first-choice shot-stopper for the Blues, aided by the Senegal international's shoulder injury.

Mendy is also said to have rejected a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in December.

Poll : 0 votes