Chelsea star rejects new 6-year-contract offer after losing place in starting XI: Reports

Edouard Mendy has reportedly rejected a six-year-long contract offer at Chelsea amidst struggling for a place in manager Graham Potter's starting XI.

The Senegal international was signed under former Blues manager Frank Lampard in the summer of 2020 as an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga. He proved to be just that.

Mendy was a key cog in the Chelsea machine that won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season in England. He started in 93 games across all competitions for the Blues in his first two seasons.

Hence, he was undoubtedly their No. 1 pick between the sticks and was selected as Senegal's Footballer of the Year and the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper in 2021. But things haven't been as rosy for him this season.

In Potter's starting XI, the former Stade de Rennais goalkeeper lost his place to Arrizabalaga. He has featured in just three out of a possible eight Premier League games under the English tactician.

The situation is worse in the UEFA Champions League, where Mendy has featured in the starting XI just once since manager Thomas Tuchel's sacking. Moreover, Arrizabalaga hasn't done anything wrong to warrant being removed from the lineup.

Considering they spent £71 million on him in the summer of 2018, it is only fair that they try to get the most out of that investment. Amidst this, the Sun (h/t Chelsea-News.com) claims that the Senegalese goalkeeper has rejected a long-term deal from the West London giants.

Apparently, he doesn't think the wages being offered to him are enough. His current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

An insider told SunSport:

"Edouard is back at Chelsea and he is ready to play. “But there is a feeling that the contract situation is just going nowhere."

Chelsea star attracting interest from three European clubs

The aforementioned source added that Mendy is attracting interest from AC Milan, OGC Nice, and AS Monaco.

Nice and Monaco offered him a way back into Ligue 1. Moreover, the latter are in desperate need of a goalkeeper, with both Alexander Nubel and Thomas Didillon at Monaco on loan until next summer.

Nice signed Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City on a three-year contract this summer, but the 36-year-old could be on the decline considering his age. With regards to AC Milan, it is hard to see how any goalkeeper would replace the in-form Mike Maignan between the posts.

Whether Chelsea will be open to letting him leave or not will remain to be seen considering they have two quality first-team goalkeepers on their books. It hardly makes sense to have two premium goalkeepers on the wage bill when it is implausible to keep them both happy.

