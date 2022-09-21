Graham Potter considering recalling Chelsea attacker from loan spell in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering using their recall option for Callum Hudson-Odoi in January. The Englishman is out on loan at Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen but has a break clause in the next window.

Hudson-Odoi wanted regular game time and was keen on trying a new challenge this summer. He was eventually loaned out to Leverkusen despite interest from several clubs in England.

Derek Rae @RaeComm Sport Bild reporting Chelsea under new coach Graham Potter are considering an early recall from Leverkusen to London of Callum Hudson-Odoi, which they can push through under the terms of the loan. Potter had an interest in signing CHO for his previous club Brighton. #Bayer04

As per a report in Sport Bild (via Derek Rae), Chelsea are now considering activating their recall option for the winger in January. The report claims manager Graham Potter is pushing for the move as he was keen on working with the winger when he was Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

Explaining his decision to pick Bundesliga over other leagues, Hudson-Odoi claimed it was the best league for young talent to gain experience. He told the Daily Mail:

"It's good for young talents to come here, play games and experience something new. Sometimes you're from London, you want to stick to that. But it's time to come and develop, try something new and be open to it."

Chelsea star claims Todd Boehly blocked permanent exit chances

Hudson-Odoi spoke to Daily Mail earlier this week and revealed that Bayer Leverkusen wanted an option to buy him at the end of the season. However, the two parties could not agree on a permanent deal as Blues owner Todd Boehly believes the youngster will be a crucial part of Chelsea's future.

Hudson-Odoi said:

"It's definitely different. When a club is trying to get a player [on loan], they always want that option to buy at the end of the season. Todd was saying: 'Listen, we want you back here. You're still on the radar of being wanted by the club.'"

"The way he's trying to set it up, there are a lot of young players he's trying to buy for the next few years. It shows he wants to integrate the players into the team and help them develop."

Callum Hudson-Odoi @Calteck10 but disappointed with the result! We go again on Wednesday!! Happy to make my debutbut disappointed with the result! We go again on Wednesday!! Happy to make my debut🅰️ but disappointed with the result! We go again on Wednesday!!🔴⚫️ https://t.co/dxgwK8cDXG

Hudson-Odoi is yet to score for Bayer Leverkusen this season but has assisted once in three appearances in the Bundesliga. He has also played two Champions League matches for the German side.

