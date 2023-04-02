Chelsea confirm Graham Potter sack decision ahead of crunch Liverpool clash: Reports

Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly moving ever closer to being sacked by the club but will take charge of their game against Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4).

Football Insider reports that although Potter will be in the dugout against the Merseysiders, he is now extremely close to the sack. Tuesday night's game could be decisive in the Blues wielding the axe on the English coach.

Chelsea have stumbled this season and their latest setback came in a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge hot seat last September. He was backed by co-owner Todd Boehly with a six-year contract and the idea of a long-term project.

However, the west London giants have faltered under his tutelage, losing 11 of 31 games across competitions. The defeat to Villa was their 10th in the league and leaves them sitting 11th. A top-four finish is all but out of the equation, with the Blues trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 12 points having played one game more.

Potter's future seemingly now rests on his side's crunch clash with Liverpool. Both sides are in dire need of a positive result as they sit outside the qualification spots for European competition next season. A defeat to the Reds and Chelsea may be forced to show Potter the door.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson urges his side to bounce back against Chelsea

Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's response to City defeat.

Chelsea weren't the only big six side that endured a disappointing weekend in the Premier League. Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). The Merseysiders took the lead through Mohamed Salah but dismal defending allowed the Cityzens to romp to victory.

Reds captain Henderson wants his side to react following their setback to City. They will head to Stamford Bridge in eighth, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by eight points. The English midfielder told the club's official website:

"We've got to try to keep going. There were good moments in the first half (against City). If we're being critical, we probably should go 2-0 up – or at least score a second goal."

Henderson looked to galvanize his teammates by insisting that they try to take the positives from the loss and move on:

"Overall, a really disappointing day, but the games come round thick and fast and you can't be too down. You have got to try to react in the right way, try to use the positives and try to be better in the things we didn't do well and keep going."

Poll : 0 votes